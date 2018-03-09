Koreatown Apartment Building Red-Tagged After Possible Carbon Monoxide Leak Kills 1, Sickens 3

Posted 2:46 PM, March 9, 2018

An apartment building in Koreatown has been red-tagged after one person died and three others were sickened by a possible carbon monoxide leak on Thursday. Ellina Abovian reports from Koreatown for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 9, 2018.

