An apartment building in Koreatown has been red-tagged after one person died and three others were sickened by a possible carbon monoxide leak on Thursday. Ellina Abovian reports from Koreatown for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 9, 2018.
Koreatown Apartment Building Red-Tagged After Possible Carbon Monoxide Leak Kills 1, Sickens 3
At Least 1 Dead, 3 Others Fall Ill From Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Koreatown Apartment Building: LAFD
