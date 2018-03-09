L.A.’s Underground Street Food Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior Editor for Eater LA, Farley Elliott, joined us live to talk about the underground food movement. It’s been happening for a while but more and more underground places are turning their concepts into brick and mortar locations. One of those restaurants that started underground is Dave’s Hot Chicken. One of the founders, Arman Oganesyan of Dave’s Hot Chicken, joined us to share their whole story. For more info on Eater and their food news and dining guides around the country, click HERE. Dave’s Hot Chicken is located at 970 N Western Ave in Los Angeles. For more info, you can follow them on Instagram or call 323.536.9711.