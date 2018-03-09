More Wet Weather on the Way This Weekend, But L.A. Is Still Way Below Average for Rainfall

Pull out your umbrellas, Angelenos, it looks like it’s going to be a rainy weekend.

Los Angeles will probably see between one-third and one-half inch of rain from a subtropical storm passing through the region Saturday and early Sunday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe. The mountains around L.A. could see up to two inches.

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties will probably experience the most rainfall from the storm, Munroe said.

Experts expect between one-half and one inch of rain along the coast and valleys in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and one to three inches in ocean-facing Ventura County mountains, Munroe said.

