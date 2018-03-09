Gunman Open Fires, Takes Hostages at Napa County Veterans Facility: Reports

Local media outlets are reporting that a gunman opened fire and took hostages Friday at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

Citing the California Highway Patrol, CNN affiliates in Northern California are reporting the gunman is holding three hostages at the veterans home in the Napa Valley.

“We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the California Department of Veterans said in a statement. Police have surrounded the facility and are telling people to avoid the area.

The site houses about 1,000 aging vets and is the largest veterans home in the United States, according to the department.

Residents were temporarily evacuated from the veterans home in October when fires raged through Napa County.

Yountville is a town of about 3,000 residents in the north San Francisco Bay area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Active shooter reported at veterans home in Yountville. Shots reportedly fired near main dining hall. https://t.co/HUYTeBbxSF [Photo: @NapaRegister] pic.twitter.com/3JqLzkP2J1 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) March 9, 2018

A large number of ambulances have arrived at Yountville Veterans home. Driver not specific as to why. NOT Codee 3 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ad443FsSOz — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 9, 2018

The CHP is aware of the incident at the Yountville Veterans Home and has officers and aerial resources on scene working with Napa County Sheriff’s deputies and others to bring the situation to a safe conclusion. A CHP SWAT team is also enroute. More details as info is available. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) March 9, 2018