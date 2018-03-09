North Carolina Man Credits Pet Pit Bull Puppy With Saving Him From Mobile Home Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pit bull puppy was honored this week in a North Carolina community after his owner said the dog saved him from a mobile home fire recently.

Adrian Woodley was in a mobile home in Shawboro when it caught fire on Feb. 21. Woodley told KTLA sister station WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia, that his pit bull, Shadow, woke him up during the fire and they were both able to escape,

Woodley said he initially thought someone was in the home but once he got out of bed he saw smoke and saw his couch on fire. Both Woodley and Shadow ran out, where the man called 911.

On Tuesday, children from Knotts Island Elementary School and Central Elementary School presented Shadow with dog food and supplies as a reward for his heroic actions.

Woodley has only had the 6-month-old dog for three months, but he said Shadow has already earned his trust.