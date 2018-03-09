2 Police Officers Shot While Responding to Barricade Situation in Pomona

A police officer was taken to the hospital after being shot while responding to a barricade situation in Pomona on Friday night, fire officials said.

The officer’s condition was unknown, according to Supervisor Jeremy Stafford with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A second officer had also been shot, Pomona Police Chief Michael Oliveri said in a tweet. It was unclear if that officer was also hospitalized.

Paramedics were not aware of other patients in the incident in the 1400 block of S. Palomares St., where fire officials arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m.

The violent standoff was still ongoing as of 11:45 p.m., Oliveri said. A large law enforcement response was at the scene late Friday night, and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said they were also responding after midnight.

Video from the scene showed a uniformed officer receiving CPR on the ground outside an apartment building on the street after numerous gunshots had rung out.

Police had not released any details on the shooting or barricade situation as of Friday night, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

2 Pomona officers have been shot, scene still active. SWAT on scene. I’ll provide a better update soon. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

#LASD Homicide Det's responding to Assist Pomona PD w/ Investigating 2 Officers Shot, 1400blk Palomares St, Pomona https://t.co/pCSkTRCe7u pic.twitter.com/0SrODcRsDt — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 10, 2018