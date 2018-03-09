BREAKING: ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Fraud

Sen. Jeff Flake Threatens Bill to Nullify President Trump’s Tariffs

Posted 8:23 AM, March 9, 2018, by

Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake has threatened to introduce legislation to nullify the President’s tariffs if they are anything like what Donald Trump is predicting.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, attends a news briefing with other GOP lawmakers on January 31, 2018 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I’m going to — as soon as it comes out if it is anything approximating what he’s talked about — introduce legislation to nullify it. I’m assuming I won’t be the only one to do that,” the frequent Trump critic told reporters Thursday.

Flake, like many Republicans, has expressed deep concerns about Trump’s plans to issue new tariffs on aluminum and steel and says he’s ready to fight legislatively if needed.

Lawmakers have largely remained in the dark about the White House’s plans, but many senators said it’s a long shot at best to stop Trump. Even if Congress does act, it would likely need 67 votes to override an expected presidential veto in the Senate, a massive undertaking in a deeply divided body.

Sen. John Thune, a member of GOP leadership, described the potential for a successful legislative action a “double bank shot,” Wednesday when talking to reporters.

