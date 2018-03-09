Student Arrested, Found With Guns Following Threat to High School in Gardena

Gardena police found several guns and a cache of ammunition at the home of a high school student who threatened campus violence in two social media posts this week, authorities said.

Junipero Serra High School in Gardena is seen in this image from Google Maps.

The investigation began Thursday when police received a call regarding a threat to Serra High School, according to the Gardena Police Department. Investigators identified a student who posted a threatening message earlier this week.

The teen posted a more specific threat Thursday, saying that violence would take place on campus. Detectives arrested the teen, who was not named, on suspicion of making criminal threats and possessing a firearm as a juvenile.

Local law enforcement officials, who have been on high alert after a school shooting in Florida left 17 people dead, said they’ve seen a surge in tips about potential school shootings in 2018.

