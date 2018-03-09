Woman Bites Deputy, Drives Off With 3 Kids, Rams 2 Sheriff’s Vehicles After Wild Pursuit in Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman who bit a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's officer during an earlier struggle slammed into two Sheriff’s Office vehicles after a wild police chase Thursday morning in Louisiana.

The unidentified driver was reported missing along with her three children around 2 a.m. by her husband, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies located the woman, and a struggle ensued, KTLA sister station WGNO in New Orleans reported.

The woman bit a deputy before driving off with her three children, ages 4, 6, and 13.

Concerned for the safety of the children, deputies did not pursue the woman at that time, according to the authorities.

The 4 and 6-year-old children later showed up at a local hospital after a bystander saw the woman kick the children out of her vehicle and drive away.

Around 6 a.m., deputies once again spotted the woman's silver Chevrolet SUV, and this time, they did pursue her vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman hit two law enforcement vehicles before turning down a dead-end street, where officers used their vehicles to block the SUV in.

The 13-year-old was then removed from the vehicle safely and the woman was arrested without further incident, authorities said.

No deputies were seriously hurt in either incident.