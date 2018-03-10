Garcetti, City Council Members Give L.A. Police Raises With no Change to Controversial Retirement Program

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and key members of the City Council have agreed to give police officers raises of up to 5% with no change to a controversial retirement program that pays veteran cops and firefighters nearly double at the end of their careers.
A new, one-year contract overwhelmingly approved by police union members this week gives pay increases of up to 5% for patrol officers and up to 4.5% for detectives, city officials acknowledged.
Robert Harris, one of the police union’s directors, said the raises are necessary to ensure the LAPD “remains competitive” and can fill all of its open positions.
The deal places no new conditions on the Deferred Retirement Option Plan, which allows veteran officers to collect their salaries and pensions simultaneously for up to five years before they retire.
