BREAKING: No Reported Injuries After Gun Fired Amid Attempted Robbery at Glendale Galleria; Suspect in Custody: Officials

L.A. Politicians Received Free Tickets to Opening Night of ‘Hamilton’ at the Pantages; One Accepted 6

Posted 1:50 PM, March 10, 2018, by , Updated at 02:39PM, March 10, 2018

When “Hamilton” came to the Pantages Theatre last year, Angelenos clamored for tickets to the celebrated musical.

The scene outside the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on opening night for "Hamilton" in August 2017. (Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The scene outside the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on opening night for “Hamilton” in August 2017. (Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Some spent hours in line. Others ponied up hundreds or even thousands of dollars to scalpers for resold tickets.

But for many Los Angeles politicians, getting into the hottest show in town was much easier. Instead of making them line up outside the theater, the Pantages came to them, offering each one a coveted pair of tickets to opening night.

Most members of the City Council snapped up the two tickets. Some asked if they could get a few more: City Council President Herb Wesson ultimately accepted six tickets to the August show from the theater owner, a gift worth nearly $1,000, according to his office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com