New SoCal Storm Not Expected to Bring Heavy Rain

A weak storm brought some sprinkles to Southern California on Saturday.

Los Angeles probably will see between one-third and one-half inch of rain from a subtropical storm passing through the region Saturday and early Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Robbie Munroe. The mountains around L.A. could see up to 2 inches of precipitation.

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties probably will experience the most rainfall, Munroe said.

Experts expect between a half and 1 inch of rain along the coast and valleys in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and 1 to 3 inches in the ocean-facing Ventura County mountains, Munroe said.

