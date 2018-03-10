Body of Man Recovered Near Santa Monica Pier Amid Search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The body of a man was recovered from the water near the Santa Monica Pier amid a search for a man who apparently jumped into the ocean.

U.S. Coast Guard officials were notified that a man in his 30s had jumped from the pier about 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The search was eventually suspended Friday night but resumed Saturday morning.

A 45-foot Coast Guard boat from the Los Angeles-Long Beach station, a cutter and a helicopter were searching the area, along with Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards.

Capt. Julio Rodriguez of the county fire department said rescue boats with sonar also assisted in the search.

The body, believed to be of the missing man, was recovered about 9:40 a.m.

The investigation into what happened was taken over by the Santa Monica Police Department.

While officials were searching the area Friday night, a man who apparently jumped off the pier was rescued by lifeguards in an unrelated incident, Rodriguez said.

