Pomona Officer Dies After Being Shot by Barricaded Suspect; Second Officer Stable

A Pomona police officer who was shot by a barricaded suspect has died, and a second officer also injured during the unfolding incident is in stable condition, officials said Saturday.

Fire officials responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of South Palomares Street about 9:30 p.m. Friday, where shots rang out, video from the scene showed.

About 11:35 p.m. Pomona Police Chief Micael Olivieri tweeted that two officers were shot and the scene was still active.

SWAT, as well as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials, also responded to the scene.

About 1:35 a.m. Olivieri reported that one of the officers did not survive, while the second was listed in stable condition.

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Police were escorting the fallen officer's body from Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office Saturday morning.

Neither of the officers have been identified and the original scene remained active Saturday morning.

Details about what led up to the incident have not been released.

Amber Anaya, who lives near the scene, told KTLA that she lost her husband earlier this year and was worried about her children’s safety.

“I will not lose my children,” she said Friday night.

A crashed pickup was also at the scene and in an area cordoned off by police. It is uncertain if that vehicle was involved in the incident.

Several Southern California law enforcement agencies expressed their condolences to the Pomona Police Department Saturday morning.

Orange PD’s thoughts and prayers are with the @PomonaPD slain officer, his family, and all the men and women in our LE family. Wishing a speedy recovery to their injured officer. — Orange Police Department (@CityOfOrangePD) March 10, 2018

We don the uniform this morning with heavy hearts as we’ve lost a brother in #Pomona. Please keep the men and women of the @PomonaPD / @PomonaPOA in our prayers. RIP Brother. pic.twitter.com/TAaegYDtVK — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) March 10, 2018

Sending our thoughts and prayers to @PomonaPD and @olivieri_ppd on the loss of their officer. #LODD ^DC — Arcadia PD (@ArcadiaPD) March 10, 2018

