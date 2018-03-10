Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, March 10th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Let's have some fun! ( Some of it FREE! )

Here are some "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

The Ultimate Outdoor Experience

The Fred Hall Show

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

http://www.FredHall.com

“The Utimate Outdoor Experience” is happening at the Long Beach Convention Center. This is the 72ND ANNUAL FRED HALL SHOW, described as the world’s largest sportfishing show, California’s largest boat show and an international leader in hunting and fishing travel.

-0-

Holi Festival of Colors Los Angeles

Whittier Narrows Recreation Center

750 South Santa Anita Avenue

South El Monte

http://www.festivalofcolorsusa

Hmmm! This is definitely a sign of Spring!

It’s the FESTIVAL OF COLORS, a tradition in the country of India which celebrates the passing of Winter and the arrival of Spring. The Los Angeles version of the colorful Spring celebration is happening in South El Monte at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Center.

-0-

Registration is Open!

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 18, 2018

http://www.lamarathon.com

Another sign of Spring is this! It’s the 2018 Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon. Registration is still open for this annual Los Angeles 26.2 mile event, taking thousands of participants from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

-0-

Southern California

“Running for Reason”

2018 Official Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon Charity

Walk! Run! Donate!

http://www.SOSC.org/LAMARATHON

#TEAMSOSC

“Running for a reason”, the teams organized to run for the more than 30 OFFICIAL Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon charities, among them TEAM SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, running to raise money to support the numerous year round athletic events for the Special Olympics athletes.

We can help the Special Olympics Southern California fundraising cause by registering to run with the team or we can donate to the team. For more information, check the website:

http://www.SOSC.org/LAMARATHON

-0-

Academy Award Nominated Costumes

Motion Picture Costume Design

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213-623-5821

fidmmuseum.org

Have you seen the Focus Features movie PHANTOM THREAD?

We can see the Academy Award winning costumes of Oscar winning costume designer Mark Bridges at the exhibition MOTION PICTURE COSTUME DESIGN. Also, at this exhibition the costumes of the other four Oscar nominated movies including the Fox Searchlight movie “THE SHAPE OF WATER”, this the work of Oscar nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira.

This award season tradition at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising is FREE to the public Tuesday through Saturday.

-0-

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community