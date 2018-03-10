Shooting Suspect Shot, Killed by Fontana Police

A man died after being shot by Fontana police following a shooting that had occurred Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7400 block of Cypress Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Fontana Police Department said in a news release.

One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officials did not provide information on the person’s injury, condition or gender, but said the victim was transported to a hospital.

While searching for the shooter, officers encountered a man and shot him, according to the statement. Police did not identify the man as the suspect, referring to him instead as a “subject,” but also said no suspects were outstanding.

“Members of the Inland Valley SWAT Team arrived and located a male deceased at the location where the officer-involved shooting occurred,” the news release states.

Police did not say whether the man was armed or if any firearms had been recovered. It was also unclear whether there had been a barricade situation or why SWAT officers were called in.

Fontana police detectives were investigating the incident, and no further details were immediately available.

**Update ** @fontanapd Officers were involved in an Officer Involved Shooting in the 7400 Block of Cypress Ave. No one is outstanding. Detectives are continuing their investigation. Several streets continue to be blocked off; Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/n2Qv7O8g39 — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) March 11, 2018