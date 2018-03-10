No Reported Injuries After Gun Fired Amid Attempted Robbery at Glendale Galleria; Suspect in Custody: Officials

At least one gunshot rang out during an attempted robbery at the Glendale Galleria on Saturday afternoon, but no one was hurt, officials said.

The suspect had been taken into custody, a police spokesperson told KTLA at 3:30 p.m.

“Glendale police have the situation under control no threat to the public,” the city of Glendale said on its Twitter account.

Citizens are still advised to avoid the area while the attempted robbery was investigated.

The gunshot was fired by a security officer trying to stop someone from robbing a jewelry store, and multiple suspect were arrested, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police were seen escorting at least one person in handcuffs from the mall in video shared on Twitter.

Avoid coming to the Glendale Galleria. pic.twitter.com/hOhNF406Uo — Karen (@karenmayorga_) March 10, 2018

City officials did not immediately release additional information, and Glendale police could not be reached for further comment.

People at the mall reported on social media that stores including Nordstrom and Zara had been placed on lockdown, and people were fleeing the mall on foot fearing for their lives.

No further details were immediately available.

Reports of a shooting at the Glendale Galleria. I just ran for my life. Someone heard 2 shots. @KTLA @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/QUXstoexic — Natasha Chandel (@Natasha_Chandel) March 10, 2018

A report of a robbery at the Glendale Galleria. Report of a shot fired. No one hurt. Glendale Police have the situation under control no threat to the public. Additional information will be forthcoming — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) March 10, 2018

There is no threat 2 the public in the area of the Americano or the Galleria situation is under control of police are investigating an attempt robbery — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) March 10, 2018

There’s supposedly been gunfire at the Glendale Galleria, we’re locked in Zara right now — Fleeky's Delivery Service (@shtickjacobs) March 10, 2018