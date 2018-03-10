Trump Again Insults South L.A. County Rep. Maxine Waters, Says She’s ‘Very Low IQ’

President Donald Trump mocked South L.A. County Rep. Maxine Waters during a freewheeling speech Saturday night, saying she had a “very low IQ.”

He also called out the longtime congresswoman for her calls to impeach him.

“Did you ever see her? Did you ever see her? ‘We will impeach him. We will impeach the president,'” Trump said before telling the crowd he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“‘It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him.’ She’s a low IQ individual,” Trump said. “You can’t help it.”

Waters’ office did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment.

It’s not the first time the President has attacked out Waters’ intelligence. Earlier this month at the annual Gridiron Club dinner, he said she should take an IQ test. Waters called Trump’s comment at the dinner a racist one in an appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” with Joy Ann Reid.

“I certainly expected him to come out with some racist remarks about me,” she said. “So he did exactly what I expected him to do. And, by the way, I’m told he wasn’t funny at all.”

During an October 2017 interview with CNN, she said she wants to impeach Trump because his actions and rhetoric are harmful for the US.

“Everybody knows that I’m on the front lines not talking about harming anybody but I am talking about impeachment,” she said. “I don’t think this President should be representing our country … he creates controversy, he cannot get along with our members of Congress, and I’m going to continue my efforts to impeach him.”