× As Hostage Situation Began at NorCal Veterans Home, Gunman Told Vets, Some Employees They Could Leave

Haley Rekdahl was attending a going-away party for two colleagues at a veterans care home Friday when a gunman walked in the door, ammunition hanging from his neck and a gun in his hands.

She knew him: Albert Wong, 36, a troubled veteran who had been in treatment at Pathway Home for post-traumatic stress disorder and who had been ousted a month earlier because of hostile behavior.

“We all kind of got as far away from him as possible,” recalled Rekdahl, a residential counselor, as she stood Sunday outside the program home. “We just hid behind furniture.”

Wong told the other veterans in the building that they could leave. Then he called out names of staff members who he said also were free to go. Rekdahl was among them.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.