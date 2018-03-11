2 Dead After Helicopter Crash Lands in New York City’s East River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least two people were killed and one was rescued after a helicopter went down Sunday evening in New York's East River, according to Eric Phillips, the New York mayor's spokesman.

In a separate statement, the Coast Guard said five people had been recovered from the helicopter. It was unclear whether the two dead and one rescued were among the five.

"Five people have been recovered by New York City Police Department and the New York City Fire Department divers and their conditions are currently unknown," the statement said.

Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the river near Roosevelt Island at 7 p.m., and that the incident is being investigated.

Emergency personnel have launched a search and rescue operation.

"The helicopter reportedly is inverted in the water. Local authorities will confirm the number of people on board, their names and conditions," the FAA said

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the incident, the FAA said.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

Our @NYPDspecialOps and @FDNY personnel are responding to reports of a helicopter in the East River near East 90th Street. Expect to see emergency personnel in the area. More information to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/CzImayuTae — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 11, 2018