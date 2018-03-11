Some Residents Evacuated During Fatal Shooting of Pomona Officer Remain Displaced for Ongoing Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some residents of who live in the area where a Pomona police officer was fatally shot remain displaced a day after the incident because of the ongoing investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said Sunday.

Those who live in the area of the 1400 block of Palomares Street were asked to evacuate Friday night when a man barricaded himself in an apartment after fleeing police.

The man, Isaias De Jesus Valencia, 39, eventually shot through a door and injured two Pomona police officers. Greggory Casillas eventually died from his injuries.

The injured officer, who has not been identified, is in stable condition.

Valencia was arrested following a 15-hour standoff with authorities Saturday afternoon. He faces murder and attempted murder charges.

On Sunday, sheriff's department officials said the scene is still being processed and that they could not give a time frame for when displaced residents will be allowed to return.

