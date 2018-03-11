Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, March 11th,2018

Happy Sunday! Let's learn something new and interesting! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy!
The Ultimate Outdoor Experience
The Fred Hall Show
Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
300 East Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach
http://www.FredHall.com
“The Utimate Outdoor Experience” is happening at the Long Beach Convention Center. This is the 72ND ANNUAL FRED HALL SHOW, described as the world’s largest sportfishing show, California’s largest boat show and an international leader in hunting and fishing travel.
-0-
Holi Festival of Colors Los Angeles
Whittier Narrows Recreation Center
750 South Santa Anita Avenue
South El Monte
http://www.festivalofcolorsusa
Hmmm! This is definitely a sign of Spring!
It’s the FESTIVAL OF COLORS, a tradition in the country of India which celebrates the passing of Winter and the arrival of Spring. The Los Angeles version of the colorful Spring celebration is happening in South El Monte at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Center.
-0-
Genghis Khan: The Exhibition
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library& Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Genghis Khan: The Exhibition can be found at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture.
The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.
-0-
"Their Finest Hour: The Winston Churchill Exhibition
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
562 499 1739
http://www.QueenMary.com
Actor Gary Oldman’s Academy Award winning performance as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Universal Pictures – Focus Features movie “Darkest Hour” as drawn new interest to the World War Two icon.
We can learn about Churchill and his connection to the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach at the exhibition THEIR FINEST HOURS. Here we discover ship’s unknown chapter in Churchill’s administration as well as reproductions of the authentic Churchill War Room bunker as designed for the Universal Pictures / Focus Features movie, "Darkest Hour", which illustrate for history buffs WWII's secret spaces where Churchill and his staff confronted the Nazi onslaught.
-0-
Registration is Open!
Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon
Sunday, March 18, 2018
http://www.lamarathon.com
Another sign of Spring is this!
It’s the 2018 Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon. Registration is still open for this annual Los Angeles 26.2 mile event, taking thousands of participants from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.
-0-
Students Run LA
“Running for Reason”
2018 Official Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon Charity
Walk! Run! Donate!
1 818 654 3360
srla.org
#TEAMSRLA
“Running for a reason”, the teams organized to run for the more than 30 OFFICIAL Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon charities, among them TEAM STUDENTS RUN L.A., running to demonstrate a challenge can be conquered.
For more information about Students Run L.A. andhow you can help, check the website: srla.org
-0-
Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-
