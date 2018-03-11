Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, March 11th,2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Let's learn something new and interesting! Here are some Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions! Enjoy!

The Ultimate Outdoor Experience

The Fred Hall Show

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach

http://www.FredHall.com

“The Utimate Outdoor Experience” is happening at the Long Beach Convention Center. This is the 72ND ANNUAL FRED HALL SHOW, described as the world’s largest sportfishing show, California’s largest boat show and an international leader in hunting and fishing travel.

Holi Festival of Colors Los Angeles

Whittier Narrows Recreation Center

750 South Santa Anita Avenue

South El Monte

http://www.festivalofcolorsusa

Hmmm! This is definitely a sign of Spring!

It’s the FESTIVAL OF COLORS, a tradition in the country of India which celebrates the passing of Winter and the arrival of Spring. The Los Angeles version of the colorful Spring celebration is happening in South El Monte at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Center.

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library& Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition can be found at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture.

The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

"Their Finest Hour: The Winston Churchill Exhibition

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 499 1739

http://www.QueenMary.com

Actor Gary Oldman’s Academy Award winning performance as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Universal Pictures – Focus Features movie “Darkest Hour” as drawn new interest to the World War Two icon.

We can learn about Churchill and his connection to the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach at the exhibition THEIR FINEST HOURS. Here we discover ship’s unknown chapter in Churchill’s administration as well as reproductions of the authentic Churchill War Room bunker as designed for the Universal Pictures / Focus Features movie, "Darkest Hour", which illustrate for history buffs WWII's secret spaces where Churchill and his staff confronted the Nazi onslaught.

Registration is Open!

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 18, 2018

http://www.lamarathon.com

Another sign of Spring is this!

It’s the 2018 Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon. Registration is still open for this annual Los Angeles 26.2 mile event, taking thousands of participants from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

Students Run LA

“Running for Reason”

2018 Official Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon Charity

Walk! Run! Donate!

1 818 654 3360

srla.org

#TEAMSRLA

“Running for a reason”, the teams organized to run for the more than 30 OFFICIAL Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon charities, among them TEAM STUDENTS RUN L.A., running to demonstrate a challenge can be conquered.

For more information about Students Run L.A. andhow you can help, check the website: srla.org

