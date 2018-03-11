Suspect Killed, Female Deputy Injured in Possible DUI Crash in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect who was allegedly driving under the influence was killed after apparently crashing into a female Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s SUV in Lancaster, officials said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of 15th Street West and Avenue F, according to a department tweet.

The deputy was pinned in the vehicle and was rescued by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Capt. Jason Ghorbani said. She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.

Further details about the victim and suspect have not been released.

Photos tweeted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department showed both vehicles were left mangled after the crash.

The deputy’s SUV had significant damage to the driver’s side, while the suspect vehicle had major front-end damage, the photos show.

Video from the scene showed a large fire and law enforcement response. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.