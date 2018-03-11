Tijuana Judge Charged With Smuggling After Being Found With 38 Pounds of Cocaine at Border

A Tijuana municipal judge has been charged with drug smuggling after 38 pounds of cocaine were found hidden in his Jeep Liberty while crossing the border, according to a complaint filed in San Diego Federal Court.

Eduardo Francisco Sais Peinado was arrested Feb. 10 at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to the complaint and jail records.

A Tijuana city official said Sais was fired from his judicial post the same day for a work-related matter but declined to elaborate, including whether the arrest had anything to do with his dismissal.

Sais was alone in his Jeep when crossing about 6:20 p.m. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer conducting inspections approached him as he waited in the pre-primary lanes. Sais presented his border crossing card and said he was headed to Chula Vista, according to the complaint. He said that he had nothing to declare and that the only people who use the Jeep are him and his girlfriend, the complaint states.

