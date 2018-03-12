2 Men, Woman Brutally Attack 20-Year-Old in North Hollywood Home Invasion: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men and a woman allegedly beat Andres Sandoval, 20, in a home invasion in North Hollywood early Saturday after a misunderstanding at a skatepark. Police said the male attackers were out on bail after being arrested, while the woman has not been taken into custody. The victim was released from the hospital Monday afternoon and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up in his name. Warning: The fundraising page contains a graphic image.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 11 on March 12, 2018.