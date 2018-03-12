Beauty and the Beast in Concert Giveaway

Get excited Beauty and Beast fans, because the animated classic will be given new life this summer. Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Rebel Wilson, Taye Diggs and Jane Krakowski headline an all star cast singing songs from the film with a full orchestra as the movie plays on a giant screen behind them. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday March 15th for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets see Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on either Friday May 25th or Saturday May 26th. Tickets go on sale at Friday at 10am at ticketmaster.com. Be our guest for a Live-To-Film experience that will be truly magical.

