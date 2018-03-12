Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce New Tour, Will Perform at Rose Bowl in September

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again.

The superstar couple announced the “OTR II” stadium tour on Monday.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, June 6, in Cardiff, UK. They’ll stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

The duo will play at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 22.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement since a posting briefly appeared on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s Facebook page last week for a July 30 “On the Run 2” date at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field

Beyoncé on Monday shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account about the upcoming tour.

The pair last toured jointly with “On The Run” in 2014.

They recently released a video for their song “Family Feud” from Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated “4:44” album.

The presale comes Wednesday, followed by general public sales on March 19.

More information can be found at Beyonce.com.