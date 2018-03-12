Gov. Brown Urges Trump to Consider Bullet Train Efforts During President’s First Official Visit to California

Seeking to capitalize on President Trump’s pledges to focus on the nation’s infrastructure, Gov. Jerry Brown is urging the president to consider California’s high-speed rail efforts as part of his first official visit to the Golden State.

“You have lamented that ‘we don’t have one fast train’ in our country,” Brown wrote in a Monday letter to Trump. “Well, Mr. Trump, in California we are trying to fix that. We have a world-class train system under construction. We invite you to come aboard and truly ‘Make America Great Again.’”

Trump’s visit on Tuesday is scheduled to focus on a review near San Diego of prototypes for his promised border wall, followed by a Beverly Hills fundraiser for the Republican National Committee. A spokesman for Brown said the governor is not planning to greet the president on his arrival or accompany him on the border wall inspection.

But the Democratic governor, who last week lashed out at the Trump administration for filing a lawsuit against California’s new immigration laws, is seeking to capitalize on the presidential visit for a chance to pitch the beleaguered train project. Last week, officials at the agency responsible for building the bullet train system released a new business plan that raised the cost to at least an estimated $77.3 billion.

