Laguna Beach Officer Exonerated After Fraud, Elder Abuse Allegations; Will Return to Full Duty

A Laguna Beach police officer arrested with two other people on suspicion of elder abuse and fraud has been exonerated of any wrong doing and will return to full duty, officials announced Monday.

Officer Rock Wagner was placed on paid administrated leave following his Nov. 28 arrest by Fullerton police, the Laguna Beach Police Department stated in a news release.

Wagner’s sister Wendy Wagner and her boyfriend Norman McBride were also on suspicion of elder abuse and fraud.

The three suspects were accused of defrauding two elderly Fullerton residents out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Los Angeles Times reported following their arrest.

Investigators later determined that misconduct allegations could not be supported and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office could not find any evidence of a crime, Monday’s news release stated.

“I am happy to report that Officer Rock Wager will return to full duty and is a valued member of the Laguna Beach Police Department,” Chief Farinella said.