‘Lock Up Your Guns’: L.A. City Attorney Files Charges Against Parents of Teens Who Allegedly Threatened Schools

The Los Angeles city attorney on Monday announced charges against two parents who kept unsecured guns in their homes and whose children threatened violence against their schools and peers, officials said.

City Atty. Mike Feuer filed the charges last week against San Fernando Valley parents Robert Christy and Dazo Esguerra accusing both fathers of keeping firearms easily accessible to teenage sons who made threats in February, Feuer’s office said.

“For goodness’ sake, lock up your guns. There’s no excuse not to,” Feuer said Monday in a prepared statement. “Locking up firearms saves lives and it’s the law. Incidents like these are potential school shooting tragedies waiting to happen. My office will continue taking swift, decisive action against parents who don’t safely store their guns.”

Christy, 59, faces three misdemeanor counts of unlawful storage of a firearm and faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for each count, officials said. Prosecutors say that on Feb. 5, Christy’s 16-year-old son made threats to other students that he was going to shoot up Chatsworth Charter High School and had made “numerous references” to his parents’ guns.

