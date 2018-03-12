Los Angeles Marathon CEO, Tracey Russell, joined us live to tell us all about this year’s Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon and all the events leading up to the big race. The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is happening on Sunday, March 18. Coverage begins at 6a on KTLA. For more information, you can click HERE or visit KTLA.
Marathon CEO Tracey Russell Talks Health & Fitness Expo and Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon
Junior League of Los Angeles in Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!, Sunday, March 11th,2018
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, March 10th, 2018
Students Run LA in 2018 Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon
Special Olympics Southern California
