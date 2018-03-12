Marathon CEO Tracey Russell Talks Health & Fitness Expo and Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Posted 9:27 AM, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:48AM, March 12, 2018

Los Angeles Marathon CEO, Tracey Russell, joined us live to tell us all about this year’s Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon and all the events leading up to the big race.  The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is happening on Sunday, March 18. Coverage begins at 6a on KTLA.  For more information, you can click HERE or visit KTLA.