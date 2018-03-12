12-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Kills Himself After Being Bullied, Family Says

The family of a 6th grade middle school student in Mississippi has confirmed he took his life after being bullied.

Cheryl Hudson, the mother of 12-year-old Andrew Leach, told KTLA sister station WREG that her son killed himself over continuous bullying.

She said he left a note for his family and then hanged himself on March 6.

His 16-year-old brother, who is also being bullied, found him.

A GoFundMe account has already raised $7,000. You can donate here, if you'd like to help the family: https://t.co/VZQZ2yDpZ7 @3onyourside https://t.co/1Mj9J98vVH — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) March 11, 2018

Hudson said bullying runs rampant in Southaven Middle School.

“A few years ago there was a young girl who hung herself from a water tower due to bullying,” she said. “There have been several attempts since then with other kids.”

When asked if she ever spoke to school officials about the bullying, Hudson said “I only spoke with the school’s 6th grade principal. I didn’t know how to handle it. His dad did talk to a teacher one time. But from what we are hearing, there was a group of kids that would go around calling him fat, ugly and worthless.”

A GoFundMe account for the family has raised more than $9,000.