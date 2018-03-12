Pasadena Police Chief Announces Retirement Amid Controversy

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez announced his retirement Monday from an agency that has been embroiled in controversy in recent months.

In a statement, Sanchez said his decision to step down, effective April 18, after eight years at the helm took “much deliberation and careful thought.”

“Putting on the Pasadena police uniform every day has truly been a humbling experience,” he said. “I am proud of the progress we have made as an agency during my tenure.”

He cited the department’s body-camera program and headway in bringing diversity to the agency to better reflect the community.

