Police ID Man Arrested, Search for 3 Other Suspects in Attempted Robbery at Glendale Galleria

Posted 6:09 PM, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15PM, March 12, 2018

Authorities on Monday identified a man who was arrested after an attempted robbery caused panic at Glendale Galleria over the weekend, while three other suspects remained at large.

Kamal Key is seen in a booking photo provided by Glendale police on March 12, 2018.

Glendale police said they arrested Kamal Key, a 20-year-old Los Angeles resident, when they responded to the scene at the shopping mall Saturday afternoon.

Two people had started smashing display cases at Bhindi Jewelers when one of them ran toward the shop’s security guard, according to the Glendale Police Department. Investigators said that’s when the guard fired two shots, sending mall patrons to run for cover.

No injuries were reported.

Two attempted robbery suspects are seen in surveillance images provided by Glendale police on March 12, 2018.

Authorities said one of the perpetrators managed to flee, but the guard was able to detain the other person, whom police later took into custody and identified as Key.

Surveillance photos suggest a total of four people were involved in the attempted robbery, investigators said. Three entered the mall while the fourth stayed in a car parked nearby, according to the Police Department.

A vehicle involved in an attempted robbery is seen in surveillance images provided by Glendale police on March 12, 2018.

The agency, which was seeking the public’s help in the investigation, released images of two unidentified suspects and the vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

