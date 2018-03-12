President Trump’s Beverly Hills Fundraiser Expected to Raise $5 Million

BREAKING: Charles Manson’s Body Will Go to His Grandson, Kern County Judge Decides Afters Monthslong Dispute

President Trump will help his party raise $5 million at a fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night, according to the Republican National Committee.

An invitation to a Republican National Committee fundraiser in Beverly Hills on March 12, 2018 lists Donald Trump as a guest. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

The RNC said there are 90 expected attendees. Minimum contributions are $35,000, and guests can pay up to $250,000 each for a roundtable discussion and photo with the president.

Proceeds benefit the Trump Victory reelection campaign and various RNC accounts. The location will not be made public.

The fundraiser is being hosted by Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, national finance chairman Todd Ricketts and deputy national finance chairman Elliott Broidy.

