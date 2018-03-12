Author, Scientist, and Speaker & Consultant on Nutrition, Diet & Food Addiction, Dr. Nicole Avena, joined us live with tips on how to get your kids to eat healthier. Dr. Avena is the author of “What to Eat When You’re Pregnant.” She also has a new book coming out called “What To Feed Your Baby and Toddler.” For more information on Dr. Avena, you can visit her website.
Simple Ways to Get Your Kids to Eat Healthier With Dr. Nicole Avena
