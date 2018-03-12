Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pomona Officer Due in Court Tuesday

A man suspected of shooting two Pomona police officers, one fatally, is scheduled to appear in a Pomona courthouse Tuesday morning, records show.

Isaias De Jesus Valencia was arrested after a 15-hour standoff that began with a pursuit late Friday.

Police received a call about a reckless driver, and when the suspect refused to stop, he led police on a chase that ended when he crashed into a parked car. The man then ran into an apartment building, where he fired at officers from behind a door of a unit, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is being held without bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records.

