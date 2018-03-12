Suspected Burglar Dies in Custody Following Altercation With Officers in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway Monday after a suspected burglar died in police custody Sunday night.

Authorities were called to Santa Ana Liquor in the 2400 block of West 1st Street on a burglary in progress report at about 9:30 p.m., Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

Officers located a man who matched the description in the report, but he fled the area on foot, Bertagna said.

When the officers caught up with him, an altercation ensued and the man was eventually taken into custody, Bertagna said.

Once in custody, the man began complaining of shortness of breath and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details on the incident were immediately available.

Authorities have not identified the man who died.