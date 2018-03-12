Video Captures ‘Gumball Bandit’ Bumbling His Way Through Theft of Gumball Machine at Sacramento Animal Shelter

A city animal shelter in Sacramento says a “gumball bandit” broke in and stole the shelter’s fundraising gumball machine – and there’s an comical video to prove it.

The Front Street Animal Shelter last week posted video of the break-in on Facebook set to the theme song from the HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The 90-second video documents the thief’s many “trials and tribulations” after he crawls into the shelter’s lobby through an apparent doggy door, then immediately grabs the machine, the shelter says.

As he’s trying to force the machine through the doggy door, gumballs spill all over the floor inside and the ground outside, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported. With little luck getting the machine through the opening, he begins trying to pry open the machine to get to the quarters inside.

Once that option fails, the man carries the gumball machine outside through another door near the shelter’s dog kennel, throwing it over a barbed-wire fence “while being barked at by about 50 dogs,” according to the shelter.

“What a baller (a gum baller),” the caption reads at one point.

Throughout the entire video, a donation box full of money can be seen sitting on a nearby desk. The burglar never touches it.

The shelter put the hashtag #SacramentosDumbestCriminals at the top of the video, which earned more than 350,000 views in less than three days.

The man was wearing a headlamp, brown hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white sneakers and blue jeans. He also wore a black face mask and dark-colored gloves.

Anyone with information about the thief or the break-in is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.