Anti-Trump Rally in Beverly Hills Resembles Festival More Than Protest With Live Music, Street Vendors

For the hundreds that gathered in Beverly Hills Tuesday afternoon, the demonstration against President Trump resembled a festival more than a protest. Street vendors sold hotdogs, a live band played music and a stage was set up for speakers.
The event brought a wide array of activists, including LGBTQ and immigrant right groups. Some protesters took advantage of the mud-covered areas in the park that formed after the rain to write “Dump Trump” on the ground.
Riley Parks McDonald, 52, said he started protesting at around 2 p.m. The Echo Park resident said the diverse crowds and festive atmosphere made him feel empowered.
“We can’t be complicit with what’s going on,” he said speaking on Trump’s policies affecting immigrants and the LGBTQ community.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.