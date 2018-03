Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A small fracas broke out at the pro-Trump gathering in Otay Mesa on Tuesday after a protester dropped a Mexican flag from a car.

The flag was torn to shreds and a man in a Trump hat and shirt threatened to burn it.

“They burn our flag in our country, burn theirs in ours!” another man shouted.

Others in the crowd stopped the man from burning it and calmed him down, saying it sent the wrong message.

