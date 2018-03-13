Cal Fire Arrests Man Who Allegedly Set 13 Fires in 30 Minutes Near Near Diamond Valley Lake

Cal Fire law enforcement officers have arrested an arson suspect linked to 13 fires that were set within a half-hour near Diamond Valley Lake in Riverside County.

Timothy Jordan Boone, 32, is accused of setting nine wildland fires and four property fires within the boundaries of Diamond Valley Lake Recreational Area on March 2, Cal Fire announced Tuesday.

Cal Fire law enforcement officers linked Boone to the fires and were able to apprehend him on the same day with assistance from a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew.

Boone was transported to the Southwest Detention Center in Riverside and booked for arson of a structure or forest land and arson of property. He was arraigned at court in Murrieta on March 6.

He is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center and will appear in court in Murrieta again Thursday.

Boone was also booked on a second degree burglary charge, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Department records.