× Downtown L.A. Road Closures Snarl Traffic Around Wilshire Grand Ahead of President’s Visit

The gridlock in downtown Los Angeles was even worse than usual Tuesday morning as authorities blocked off key streets surrounding the Wilshire Grand Center ahead of President Trump’s visit to Southern California.

Video from the scene showed motorists navigating closures in the city’s heart.

The Wilshire Grand announced to its tenants and workers that a VIP or high-security visitor was expected at the hotel on Tuesday, which lines up with Trump’s first visit to the state since becoming president.

The center said that roads around the area would be closed for a two-block radius. That closure will include Figueroa Boulevard between 8th and 6th streets, Wilshire Boulevard between Flower Street and Beaudry Avenue and 7th Street between Flower and Bixel streets.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#LAPD: The following streets will be closed until 1:00p.m on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 for the Presidential visit: Figueroa St. between 8th St. and 6th St,

Wilshire Blvd. between Flower St. and Beaudry Ave, and

7th St. between Flower St and Bixel St. pic.twitter.com/iXfvHYB7cM — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 13, 2018