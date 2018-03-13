First of 3 Storms Prompts Flash Flood Watch, Evacuations in Recent Burn Areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first of three storms forecast to pass through Southern California this week began to drop rain on the region's recent burn areas Tuesday morning.

This first storm is expected to bring between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain, but foothill and mountain areas could receive 2 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the recent burn areas between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. because forecasters are concerned rainfall rates will exceed thresholds for debris flows and mudslides.

There is potential for some areas to see more than half an inch of rainfall per hour, the NWS estimated.

Many Santa Barbara County residents were required to evacuate Monday night near areas burned by the Thomas, Sherpa, and Whittier fires.

Officials released an evacuation map and recommended residents go to ReadySBC.org for updated information on the weather conditions.

"Please do not wait for someone to come to your door and contact you in person to tell you to leave," county Sheriff Bill Brown said during a news conference Monday.

The map was highlighted in red and yellow, with red marking "extreme risk" areas that were under mandatory evacuations. Yellow areas were under a "recommended evacuation warning."

An evacuation center has been opened at the Goleta Valley Community Center, which is located at 5679 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Heavy downpours in January triggered debris flows that left more than a dozen people dead and blocked the 101 Freeway in the area for two weeks.

A second storm expected arrive Wednesday night through Thursday, is likely to bring even lighter showers, according to the NWS.

Perhaps the coldest and strongest of the three storms is forecast to hit Southern California Friday through Saturday.

This storm is likely to bring a threat of brief, but heavier rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms.

Snow levels will lower to between 4,000 and 5,000 feet with this colder storm. Significant snowfall totals are expected at the higher elevations.

