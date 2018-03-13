Federal Inmate’s Facebook Selfies Prompt Investigation at Pennsylvania Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"This is 170 pounds of twisted steel and sex appeal."

That's what Jeffrey Mattox wrote with a selfie he posted on Facebook on Jan. 25, according to KTLA sister station WNEP in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The problem is that Mattox is a federal inmate housed at Lackawanna County Prison and he is not supposed to have a cellphone.

Mattox shared other pictures of himself that appear to be snapped inside the prison. The inmate from Kentucky posted dozens of photos in 19 posts in about a one-month space at the beginning of the year, the Scranton Times-Tribune newspaper reported.

Lackawanna County officials say there is an investigation underway and contraband has been seized, but they will not say more than that.

Mattox regularly chatted with friends and family, telling them to call him or even video chat, according to WNEP.

"My reaction was like, 'Wow, how could that happen?'" said Brandon Howey, who had previously been incarcerated in the facility. "I mean, I see stuff going through the jail all the time, but a phone? It's crazy.”

Mattox was sentenced in 2011 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to participation in a drug ring that distributed crack cocaine in Bourbon County, Kentucky, the Times-Tribune reported. He was in 2017 indicted in another case alleging he and another man beat a fellow inmate at another federal prison in Pennsylvania, the newspaper reported, citing court records.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told the Times-Tribune the agency is looking into the cellphone situation.

KTLA's Melissa Pamer contributed to this article.