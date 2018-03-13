LAPD Prepares for Protests as Trump Comes to Southern California on First Trip as President

Law enforcement officials are bracing for multiple protests Tuesday as President Trump swings through Southern California, but the extent of demonstrations remains a wildcard.

Trump has a famously antagonistic relationship with California, clashing on issues such as immigration, climate change and women’s rights. The state has become the epicenter of the “resistance” with several huge demonstrations since he took office.

Authorities in San Diego and Los Angeles said they are not sure what to expect when Trump visits California for the first time in his presidency, but are preparing for whatever comes.

