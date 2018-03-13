Man Convicted in Terrorism Case Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder of Victorville Prison Warden

The prisoner had been serving a 25-year sentence in a terrorism case when he tried to slit the warden’s throat.

In entering a guilty plea Tuesday, Fazliddin Kurbanov admitted using a prison-made knife to attack the warden at the Federal Correctional Institution at Victorville on May 31, 2016.

At the time of the attack, the then-warden — identified only as C.J. — was standing in the dining facility near the serving line. Kurbanov, armed with an approximately 4-inch homemade shank, approached C.J. from behind, wrapped one arm around his neck and tried to slit the warden’s throat, according to a plea agreement.

When the warden raised his hand to protect his throat, Kurbanov slashed the left side of his body from armpit to hip bone. C.J. needed about 80 staples to close the wound, “resulting in a permanent disfiguring scar and sharp pains most likely caused by nerve damage.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.