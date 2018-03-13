Man Convicted of Second-Degree Murder in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Female Uber Driver

A 25-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday for his involvement in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash that killed a woman working as an Uber driver at the time, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Moran faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison after also being found guilty of felony counts including hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person.

Moran was driving “at a high rate of speed” on Jan. 14, 2017, when he ran a red light at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, prosecutors said. After his vehicle sped through the light, it crashed into an Uber vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Folesha Parker-Iverson.

Surveillance video of the crash was provided to KTLA at the time, and it appeared to show an Infiniti running a red light before smashing into the Honda Accord being driven by Parker-Iverson.

While she was pronounced dead at the scene, a male passenger inside the Uber was left critically injured, officials said at the time. He had been trapped inside the mangled car and had to extricated by fire officials.

Meanwhile, the driver of the silver Infiniti that hit the Uber fled the scene on foot, authorities said at the time.

Just hours after the fatal crash, a family friend of Parker-Iverson told KTLA she was a widow raising two daughters who worked full-time as a counselor at A.B. Miller High School in Fontana. She sometimes drover for Uber and Lyft to make ends meet, the friend said.

“I can tell you that the family is so distraught that they are barely able to eat today and get through the day,” said Catherine Lombardo, the friend of Parker-Iverson.

Moran will be sentenced on May 11.