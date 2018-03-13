Man Pleads Guilty to Murder, Attempted Murder in March 2014 South L.A. Crime Spree

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering two women and attempting to kill a teenage girl in South Los Angeles in March 2014, authorities announced.

Robert Lawrence Ransom Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Ransom fatally shot Margarite Evans, 19, in March 2014, the District Attorney’s Office said. She was found near West 93rd Street and South Grand Avenue and later died, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Authorities said three days later, Ransom murdered Gisella Yauli, 28, and her 1-year-old son, Dylan Reyes. Police reported finding the victims in a converted garage behind a home in the 100 block of East 50th Street, where a fire had broken out.

The mother, who had tape on her face and had been tied up, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The child was taken to a hospital. They both died of smoke inhalation, the L.A. Times reported.

About two weeks later, Ransom walked up to a 16-year-old girl near Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street and coerced her into a van at knifepoint, authorities said.

Prosecutors said he assaulted the teenager and doused her with gasoline, but she managed to flee before being set on fire.

Los Angeles police said a week later, Ransom—who had been previously convicted for robbery, assault, and possession with a firearm as a felon—was arrested on violating his parole, the L.A. Times reported.

Ransom was scheduled to be sentenced on April 3. He could face up to 85 years to life in state prison.