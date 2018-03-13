Mandatory Evacuations in Santa Barbara County Lifted as Light Rains Arrive

Authorities lifted evacuation orders in fire-ravaged Santa Barbara County late Tuesday morning, saying light rains no longer posed a risk of triggering flooding and mudflows.

“Effective immediately (10:30 a.m. today, March 13), Mandatory Evacuation Orders are lifted for all areas,” the county announced on Twitter. “The decision was made by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in consultation with the National Weather Service and other public safety officials.”

Rain began falling Monday evening, but the heaviest downpour was expected to begin at 7 a.m. and last through the afternoon until about 4 p.m., said Stuart Seto of the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Santa Barbara County authorities ordered mandatory evacuations Monday for residents below fire-ravaged mountains ahead of reports of rain. Residents who live in areas at “extreme risk” for debris flows near the Thomas, Sherpa and Whittier burn areas had been ordered to leave by 8 p.m.

